Bigg Boss 12 Day 3 Updates: Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Khan Sisters Get Nominated

After a night of feud and fallouts, Bigg Boss wake the contestants up to the tunes of Raita PhailGaya giving them a hint of what’s in store for them. The competition amongst the housemates hasjust begun and is intensifying gradually. Making everybody roll on the floor laughing, Deepak Thakurcompared the fights in the house to the ‘Battle of Panipat’.While few contestants were brawling with each other on the other hand, new bonds were seenblooming between a few - Srishty and Urvashi’s sisterly concerns, Somi and Kriti’s friendship,Shivashish and Romil’s bhaichara amongst others. Also, while the other housemates were againstthe Khan sisters, Karanvir stood by them as their only confidant.The fun-loving contestant, Deepak Thakur seems to balance the harmony in the house with hishumour. This time he composed a perky English song, unmindful of what the lyrics would express.The song left everyone giggling for a long time.Adding some spice to the day, Bigg Boss announces the first nomination of the season where theJodi’s had to nominate the singles and the singles had to choose one Jodi basis agreement. As partof the task, the Jodi’s were shown two singles on the TV screen and the singles were shown twoJodi’s.After a lot arguments and discussion both the team came up with their final decision andchose the nominations for this week’s eviction. Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, the Khan sisters, Kriti and Roshmi, and Shivashish and Sourabh got nominated.