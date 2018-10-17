English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Day 31 Written Updates: Sreesanth Spits On Deepak Thakur's Name
Its been 4 weeks and the strength and weakness of contestants have come into the light through various tasks.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Its been 4 weeks and the strength and weakness of contestants have come into the light through various tasks. After a slow start, the contestants have put all their strength and intensity to win this week’s luxury budget task. Continuing the ‘Ghoda Gadi’ task, the contestants woke up to the song ‘Romeo Naam Mera Choori Hai Kaam Mera’, indicating Bigg Boss’ further plans for the day. The Ghodas (contestants) are working hard to ensure that they run harder covering maximum distance. But some of them housemates are trying to play atrocious games to become victorious.
As contestants try to distract the players from completing the given task, manipulations, agitation and unnecessary arguments take over. In one such incident, Deepak decided to hide the Ghoda cap, which the contestants have to wear before stepping on the treadmill. The strategy did not go well with Dipika and SreeSanth.
In retaliation, Dipika erased the statistics from Deepak’s scoreboard while SreeSanth lost his cool again. The former cricketer tried to erase the name of Deepak from his board, in anger. Sree even spat on his name enraging everyone in the house.
The contestants were shocked by his behaviour and they criticised Sreesanth’s and soon comments on his morals and upbringing started coming from hence and forth. The act made Sree Santh very upset and soon his anger turned into tears.
At the end of this task, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to count the number of carrots they collected as that will be the deciding factor.
Throughout the day, discussions on strategies, manipulation didn’t stop and all of them participated in such conversations with full spirit. Who will surpass distractions and become the new captain?
Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV at 9 PM.
