Bigg Boss 12 Day 36 Written Updates: Wild Card Entries Change the Game in the BB House

This Weekend Ka Vaar, housemates bid an emotional farewell to Sourabh Patel. Contestants were left disheartened and were seen reminiscing their days with him in the house. In a short span of time, Sourabh made some strong and special relationships with Bigg Boss contestants.Bigg Boss surprised the contestants with two wild card entry. TV actor Rohit Suchanti entered the house with a dance performance on Namaste England's song Proper Patola. He bonded with the contestants quite well and at once, started strategising on how to play the game and secure his place in the house.Soon nominations task was announced. As a part of the nomination process, Bigg Boss divided the contestants into groups of three and each group was called in the activity area where they had to mutually decide one name for nomination. Adding a twist to the game, Bigg Boss invited a celebrity guest whose identity was not revealed. This special guest had the power to decide that who should be nominated out of the three. Jasleen, Shrishty and Dipika were found arguing with each other over the nominations while Surbhi, Saba and Somi got into a brawl with Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra after the nominations.At the end of the task, Shrishty, Surbhi, Anup and Saba were nominated for elimination this week.Later in the evening, Bigg Boss Marathi winner, Megha Dhade entered the Bigg Boss house which left the housemates confused. While some contestants were thrilled to see these wild cards, the others were giving them cold vibes. Megha immediately started to converse with the contestants and tried to encourage them to make the game more entertaining and interesting.While Rohit has already decided to chuck out Sreesanth out of the game, Megha is an experienced player who turned around this week's nominations. How will these two perform in the show? We'll find out in the coming episodes of Bigg Boss 12.