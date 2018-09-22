Bigg Boss 12 Day 5 Written Updates: Karanvir Bohra’s Modesty Leads Him Into Trouble

Bigg Boss 12 is a rollercoaster ride. Each day the contestants try to outsmart each other with their strategies while Bigg Boss is prepared to handle all. In the very first week where Sreesanth lost control and couldn't handle the mess, the controversial couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu became the major highlight. Kriti and Roshmi became the first captains of the season, but not everyone is happy with them.With a dramatic end to this season’s first captaincy task, the contestants woke up to ‘Hum Tum Ek Kamre Me Band Hon,’ unaware of what awaits them. Seeing the results of the captaincy task, the contestants have already started plotting on how to annoy the new captains – Kriti and Roshmi. The first ones to take a dig at them were the Khan sisters who were never happy with Kriti and Roshmi being the captain.Taking advantage of the captaincy, Kriti has already started throwing tantrums and bossing around other contestants. With a stern voice, she commanded tea to be served to her and this offended Srishty and Sabha. Not able to take this drama, Sabha got into a brawl with Kriti saying that this is not the way to talk to anybody. This affected Srishty so much that she got teary-eyed and indulged in a heart rendering conversation with Deepak and Urvashi.Before the day could come to an end, Bigg Boss gave another jolt to the housemates with the ‘Kaalkhothri’ task. As part of this, the contestants had to nominate one Jodi and one single contestant to go in the jail as a punishment. Another round of indecisiveness and arguments prevailed in the house as the housemates couldn’t arrive at a logical conclusion. Trying to handle the situation, Romil - Nirmal and Karanvir Bohra modestly said they want to go to the kaalkothri. But their modesty led them into major trouble as Bigg Boss added a new twist by directly nominating them for the next week’s evictions.Clearly this time, Bigg Boss is well prepared to not tolerate any modesty or tantrums and contestants will have to fight their best to win the title of BB 12.