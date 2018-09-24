English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Updates: First Captains of the Season Kriti and Roshmi Punished For Breaking House Rules
Bigg Boss is pretty annoyed with the casual approach of contestants towards the rules of the house.
Image Courtesy: Colors
Week 1 of Bigg Boss 12 was a rollercoaster ride. Right from scathing comments on upbringing to the cancellation of the task, the week had too many elements to gulp in. And by the promos, the second week doesn't seem to settle for anything less.
With no eviction during this Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants are at peace as they get to spend another week in the Bigg Boss house. But the drama inside the house seems to be unending.
Bigg Boss woke the contestants with the sultry song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song denoted a huge fault made by captain Kriti, who deliberately pushed Shivashish in the pool with his mic on.
In the latest promo shared by Colors, Bigg Boss is pretty annoyed with the casual approach of contestants towards the rules of the house.
Unaware of Bigg Boss’s decision, the contestants were shown a clip featuring how each contestant had not followed the rules of the house, for example, speaking in English, not wearing mics, sleeping during the day etc. Surprisingly, even the captains of the house had not followed the rules. Everyone was seen gleefully watching the video until Bigg Boss announced the consequence of breaking the rules. Bigg Boss also took away the privilege from the captains of being safe from the nominations. In the pugnacious best, the Khan sister fought with the captains, particularly Kriti as they were unhappy at her being elevated as captain.
As the week begins, another round of nominations awaited the contestants. Bringing in a twist, Bigg Boss announced open nominations amidst the set up of a graveyard. As a part of the task, the contestants had to pick up the wax statues of the jodi or singles and put it in a melting pot stating the reason behind nominating them.
Bigg Boss also gave a special power to Kriti and Roshmi with which they could save one contestant.
With Romil - Nirmal and Karanvir already in the nomination list, which other contestant will join them for this week’s eviction?
#BB12 ke ghar mein chid gayi hai jung! Kya #KritiVerma ki harkatein le aayegi gharwalon ke beech daraar? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/pWd8QGyID6— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 24, 2018
