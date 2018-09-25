Bigg Boss 12 Day 9 Written Updates: Why Kriti Chose Deepak Over Shivashish

The Monday episode of Bigg Boss 12 saw some new tie-ups forming among the contestants. The temperature inside the show has started soaring up and participants are now gearing up for a longer battle. They are focusing more on long-term strategies than the ones which will save them in this week’s eviction.Despite being the captains of the house in the very first week, Kriti Verma and Roshni Banik are finding it difficult to survive in the house, so they have decided to make friends who could help them later. For this week, they will totally rely on the public voting.During the nomination process, they were asked to save one pair or single contestant from this week’s eviction. It was part of the special power given to them for being the captains of the house. They could save anybody except Karanvir Bohra, Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh. They initially decided to save Snehashish and Sourabh Patel. Kriti, in fact, said their names aloud. But Roshni stopped her from doing so. Soon after, they indulged in an animated conversation. During this, Kriti told Roshni to follow her words because she has been a GST inspector and she ‘mind of her own’. It’s a different thing that the audience perceived this as borderline bullying.Together, they reached a decision and saved Deepak Thakur and his partner Urvashi Vani. But it also left Shivashish dumbstruck. It seemed he had anticipated immunity from this week’s eviction, thanks to his closeness and earlier conversation with Kriti.Will Kriti’s last minute decision to flip the names affect her relationship with fellow housemates?Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors TV every night at 9.