English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Day 9 Written Updates: Why Kriti Chose Deepak Over Shivashish
Contestants have started warming up to each other in Bigg Boss 12.
Is Kriti Verma switching sides?
Loading...
The Monday episode of Bigg Boss 12 saw some new tie-ups forming among the contestants. The temperature inside the show has started soaring up and participants are now gearing up for a longer battle. They are focusing more on long-term strategies than the ones which will save them in this week’s eviction.
Despite being the captains of the house in the very first week, Kriti Verma and Roshni Banik are finding it difficult to survive in the house, so they have decided to make friends who could help them later. For this week, they will totally rely on the public voting.
During the nomination process, they were asked to save one pair or single contestant from this week’s eviction. It was part of the special power given to them for being the captains of the house. They could save anybody except Karanvir Bohra, Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh. They initially decided to save Snehashish and Sourabh Patel. Kriti, in fact, said their names aloud. But Roshni stopped her from doing so. Soon after, they indulged in an animated conversation. During this, Kriti told Roshni to follow her words because she has been a GST inspector and she ‘mind of her own’. It’s a different thing that the audience perceived this as borderline bullying.
Together, they reached a decision and saved Deepak Thakur and his partner Urvashi Vani. But it also left Shivashish dumbstruck. It seemed he had anticipated immunity from this week’s eviction, thanks to his closeness and earlier conversation with Kriti.
Will Kriti’s last minute decision to flip the names affect her relationship with fellow housemates?
Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors TV every night at 9.
Despite being the captains of the house in the very first week, Kriti Verma and Roshni Banik are finding it difficult to survive in the house, so they have decided to make friends who could help them later. For this week, they will totally rely on the public voting.
During the nomination process, they were asked to save one pair or single contestant from this week’s eviction. It was part of the special power given to them for being the captains of the house. They could save anybody except Karanvir Bohra, Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh. They initially decided to save Snehashish and Sourabh Patel. Kriti, in fact, said their names aloud. But Roshni stopped her from doing so. Soon after, they indulged in an animated conversation. During this, Kriti told Roshni to follow her words because she has been a GST inspector and she ‘mind of her own’. It’s a different thing that the audience perceived this as borderline bullying.
Together, they reached a decision and saved Deepak Thakur and his partner Urvashi Vani. But it also left Shivashish dumbstruck. It seemed he had anticipated immunity from this week’s eviction, thanks to his closeness and earlier conversation with Kriti.
Will Kriti’s last minute decision to flip the names affect her relationship with fellow housemates?
Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors TV every night at 9.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in the U.S. for $5799, Continental 650 GT for $5999
- How Shy Sanya Malhotra Became Pataakha’s Firebrand Chutki
- Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh
- Style Look Book: Top Fashion Statements of The Week By Your Bollywood Divas
- 'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...