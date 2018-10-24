English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani Get into Ugly Fight
Love and betrayal are parts of the game. With ‘intense competition’ being the flavour of the week, contestants move in full throttle to secure their positions from evictions.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Love and betrayal are parts of the game. With ‘intense competition’ being the flavour of the week, contestants move in full throttle to secure their positions from evictions. The first day of the BB poultry farm task ended on an emotional note. The contestants meticulously planned their strategy for the next day to finalise whose cut out should be destroyed.
Bigg Boss woke the contestants up with ‘Bachke rehna re baba’ that depicted how contestants need to be mindful of even those who they think are their friends. As the contestants geared up for the task, Surbhi and Karanvir got into a verbal brawl. Surbhi expressed her dislike for Karanvir and teased him about the fact that none of his friends stood by him during the task.
Eventually, as the day progressed, the competition among the contestants intensified as everyone put their thinking hats on in order to eliminate one contestant from the run to captaincy.
There were sudden bouts of frustration expressed openly during the task. As Srishty complained that Sreesanth always supports her rival, Jasleen, Urvashi wept because of a complicated relationship she now shares with Deepak.
Deepak made several attempts to console Urvashi and made her understand that she needs to play a stronger game, however, a stubborn Urvashi got into an aggressive fight with him. Housemates were upset to see a sweet relationship go sour. Karanveer and Sreesanth were seen supporting Urvashi, but Romil, on the other hand, took a strong stand for Deepak.
Will love blossom once again or will competition break bonds?
Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors TV at 9PM.
