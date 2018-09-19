English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur has Got it Wrong About Celebs
Bigg Boss 12 has started warming up with fights and screaming.
Deepak Thakur and Urvashi in Bigg Boss 12.
Deepak Thakur, who sang the beautiful Moora in Anurag Kashyap’s cult film Gangs of Wasseypur, has started losing the charm he enamoured everybody with in the beginning. Deepak, along with his girlfriend Urvashi, won quite a fan following in first two days as he appeared genuine and as common as most of the viewers.
However, in desperation to catch the trends, he has started making mistakes. His conversation with Urvashi in the garden area may go against him. It’s too early in the show to take sides and opening a front against fellow inmates is likely to harm him. Deepak and Urvashi are of the opinion that celebs like Karanvir Bohra and Deepika Kakar are fake and they’re projecting themselves in a certain way to woo their fans outside the show.
Deepak also accused Shivashish Mishra of hogging the limelight. He thinks Shivasish is channeling his ‘swag’ whenever he gets an opportunity.
However, this has started showing Deepak in a different light. He comes across as someone who is under pressure to make some noise in order to avoid eviction. Plus, it’s a game that requires partnerships till the end. Ideally, he should have started with winning friends in the house rather than taking a stand against almost all of them. The tasks will decide who is going to survive till the end, fighting won’t. In previous seasons, most of the winners actually waited for a few months before getting indulged into fights.
Will Deepak and Urvashi understand this?
Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors every night at 9.
