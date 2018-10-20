English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Did Anup Jalota Hint at Jalseen's Secret Affair With Sukhwinder Singh?
Jasleen and Sukhwinder had also done a music video together, titled Naachunga Saari Raat, earlier this year.
Image credits: Instagram/Jasleen Matharu
Loading...
It’s been an interesting week, with friends turning foes, groups changing dynamics and fights
ensuing within the house. After two days of struggle, fights, trust issues, planning and negotiations, Bigg Boss Thursday announced Shivashish and Deepak as the new contenders for captaincy this week. Later, the two were shown some secrets of the housemates on the TV screen as a part of captaincy task. To win the task, one of the contenders has to get at least 5 correct guesses.
As the task began, some interesting stories were revealed. One secret which created stir in the house was of Jasleen's, which said, "Mera ek famous celebrity ke saath ek gehra rishta tha aur mere abhi ke partner bhi nahi jaante iss baare mein (I was in a serious relationship with a famous celebrity and my current partner doesn’t know about it)."
When many housemates guessed that it could be Jasleen, Anup reiterated he's his current partner and he knew about her past affair with a celebrity, so it couldn’t be her. However, when Shivashish took Jasleen's name, the answer turned out to be right.
But the bhajan maestro simply laughed it off and told Jasleen that he already knew about the secret.
A visibly shocked Jasleen started questioning Anup as to how he knew about it, to which he said that the affair was a known fact in their common circle and which was when he blurted out 'Sukhi'. Jasleen then made him clear that it's a thing of the past and that she has no feelings for him anymore. For the uninitiated, singer Sukhwinder Singh is fondly called Sukhi ji by his colleagues and fans.
Interestingly, Jasleen and Sukhwinder had also done a music video together, titled Naachunga Saari Raat, earlier this year. Both have even posted each other’s pictures on their Instagram accounts too.
Take a look:
ensuing within the house. After two days of struggle, fights, trust issues, planning and negotiations, Bigg Boss Thursday announced Shivashish and Deepak as the new contenders for captaincy this week. Later, the two were shown some secrets of the housemates on the TV screen as a part of captaincy task. To win the task, one of the contenders has to get at least 5 correct guesses.
As the task began, some interesting stories were revealed. One secret which created stir in the house was of Jasleen's, which said, "Mera ek famous celebrity ke saath ek gehra rishta tha aur mere abhi ke partner bhi nahi jaante iss baare mein (I was in a serious relationship with a famous celebrity and my current partner doesn’t know about it)."
When many housemates guessed that it could be Jasleen, Anup reiterated he's his current partner and he knew about her past affair with a celebrity, so it couldn’t be her. However, when Shivashish took Jasleen's name, the answer turned out to be right.
But the bhajan maestro simply laughed it off and told Jasleen that he already knew about the secret.
A visibly shocked Jasleen started questioning Anup as to how he knew about it, to which he said that the affair was a known fact in their common circle and which was when he blurted out 'Sukhi'. Jasleen then made him clear that it's a thing of the past and that she has no feelings for him anymore. For the uninitiated, singer Sukhwinder Singh is fondly called Sukhi ji by his colleagues and fans.
Interestingly, Jasleen and Sukhwinder had also done a music video together, titled Naachunga Saari Raat, earlier this year. Both have even posted each other’s pictures on their Instagram accounts too.
Take a look:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Is Quicksilver Returning to MCU? Here's What Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says
- Sumit Malik Reaches Semi-final on Opening Day of World Wrestling Championships
- Dope Violation: NADA Bans Hockey Goalie Chikte for Two Years, 4-year Suspension for Six Others
- Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India
- Sambar is NOT South Indian and You Should Thank the Marathas
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...