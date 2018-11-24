Bigg Boss 12: Did Vikas Gupta Just Confirm Srishty Rode Will be Eliminated this Week?

I love you @SrSrishty , I am so glad you did the show and I got to see what an amazing person you are . This season will be remembered for your dances, your smiles and YOU. What you brought to this show, no one else did. #HappinessKiGudiya ❤️#Bigboss12 pic.twitter.com/VYXH0uOvmi — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) November 23, 2018

A lot of things happened in Bigg Boss house this week. From personal comments to hurling shoes a contestants crossed all limits to secure their position in the house. Host Salman Khan will address these issues in the upcoming episodes. Apart from this, he will also announce who will be eliminated from the show.This week, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Rohit Thakur, Megha Dhade, Jasleen Matharu, and Deepak Thakur, were nominated for eliminations. Rumours have it that this Weekend Ka Vaar Srishty Rode will be eliminated from the house.Hinting at the actresses eviction, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta took to Twitter and wrote, "I love you @SrSrishty , I am so glad you did the show and I got to see what an amazing person you are. This season will be remembered for your dances, your smiles and YOU. What you brought to this show, no one else did. #HappinessKiGudiya ❤️#Bigboss12"Other than him, Film and Television critic Salil Sand also confirmed the same.Meanwhile, in the last episode, Surbhi Rana who is the current captain of the house was tagged biased and unfair by Dipika Kakkar. As the week comes to an end, it was time to punish the three most disobedient contestants and send them to the Kaalkothri.Instead of unanimously deciding the 3 contestants who will be going to the Kaalkothri, the housemates were given a task that would decide their fates. In the garden area, there were earthen pots kept which each contestants name, except Surbhi as she is the captain for this week. There was a platform kept near the pots and whoever reached the platform on the ring of the buzzer, had the chance to nominate the contestant of their choice. They had to give their reasons and fill the pot with water and whoever’s pot started overflowing from the hole was sent to the kaalkothri. Being the captain of the house, Surbhi had the opportunity to go the platform thrice and cast her nomination, others could only go once.Romil and Surbhi nominated Megha for being rude to Deepak earlier this week. Megha accepted it and went to the jail. Surbhi next targeted Jasleen and gave the reason that she is over dramatic and does antics only for footage. This made Jasleen upset and she could not believe that Surbhi could give such a petty reason just to save her friends. Dipika was also upset with Surbhi’s decision and thought that she was misusing her power. She also said that Surbhi should stop bragging about being unbiased because even she plays mind games.Later Dipika was also chosen for Kaalkothri. In the end of the day, Bigg Boss made Rohit Suchanti go to the jail because he broke the rules by taking Appy Fizz.Will Srishty Rode get eliminated this weekend, find out in Bigg Boss 12.