Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's Husband & Shrishty Rode's Fiancé Get Into Social Media Brawl

Bade he pyaar se peshh kar raha hoon.umeed karta hu aap sab samjhne ki koshish karenge.🙏 @SrSrishty#SrishtyRode #bb12 #openletter pic.twitter.com/Kguu30hjVl — Manish Naggdev (@ManishNaggdev) November 20, 2018

After spending 8 weeks in Bigg Boss house, it came as a shocker when fans saw an outraged version of Dipika Kakar. The celebrity contestant who usually maintains her calm poise was triggered when Shrishty Rode and Romil Chaudhary made an insensitive comment on Weekend Ka Vaar. The two compared Dipika's husband Shoaib Ibrahim to Sreesanth that didn't go well with the actress.Soon after Shoiab took to social media and wrote an open letter to back his wife. In his open letter, he questioned how can anybody compare a woman's relationship with her brother and husband. Calling the comment derogatory he went on to say that Dipika has earned her fame with hard work and she doesn't need limelight by playing it dirty. Addressing the criticism she faces, he said that people cannot accept the fact that somebody can be as genuine and caring as her.Now, Shrishty's fiance Manish Nagdev has posted his open letter, supporting the actress and retaliate Shoaib's post.He said that Shrishty and Romil are innocent and the two made that comment unintentionally. He also mocked Shoaib for not coming up with an open letter when housemates are abusive and go wrong during the tasks.Concluding his letter Shoaib had called Dipika one in a million while Manish wrote, "Shrishty you are not one in a million but you are the only one."Will Shoaib react to Manish's letter or he'll let the bygones be bygones?Meanwhile, in the latest episode, housemates are competing for the luxury budget task. A huge snake was set in the garden area that changed the color of its eyes. The house was divided into two teams Team Red and Team Blue. Team Red consisted of Karanvir, Romil, Somi, Deepak and Surbhi and Team Blue has Rohit, Dipika, Sreesanth, Megha and Jasleen. Srishty was the sanchalak of this task.