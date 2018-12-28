Bigg Boss 12: Disappointed With Sreesanth, Surbhi Wants Karanvir to Win the Show

Thursday's episode came as shock when a mid-week eviction was announced and Surbhi Rana was eliminated from Bigg Boss 12.Soon after her exit from the house, Surbhi spoke to media about her journey, who she wants to win the show and more."I played well from the starting and I used to believe that I will win the show. And now I am no more a part of the show, It would be hard to see someone else grabbing the winner's trophy. But it is all about destiny," Surbhi told IANS.Talking about her equation with Sreesanth, Surbhi exclaimed that although she admired the former cricketer from her childhood, they did not get along in the show. "Being a cricket lover, I was Sree's fan since childhood. I used to admire him and respect him but in the house, we were not able to get along with each other well. We both have different mindsets. And if something wrong happens in front of my eyes, I will always raise my voice against it and same happened in Bigg Boss," said Surbhi.On being asked who deserves to win the title of Bigg Boss 12, she named television actor Karanvir Bohra. She said, "Karanvir is one of my close friends. After myself, if there is someone in the house who deserves to win the show it is KV only. He is an amazing human being."Surbhi entered the show as a wildcard entry. Initially, she was a part of the Bigg Boss outhouse along with Kriti Verma, Roshmi Banik, and Mital Joshi, but she did not qualify to enter the main house. Later she entered the house as Romil Chaudhary's partner, with a fighting spirit and determination to win the show.While she stunned the audience with her personality and unnerved the contestants, she eventually lost her domineering persona after Salman Khan reprimanded her for coming across as arrogant. Her strong personality, however, did not allow her to lose hope and she continued to remain determined and motivated at all times.Now five finalists- Deepak Thakur, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary compete against each other to win the title of Bigg Boss.(With inputs from IANS)*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.