Bigg Boss 12 Finale: Salman Khan to Perform With Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir, Romil and Deepak
The grand finale night of Bigg Boss Season 12 is going to be an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances of the finalists with Salman Khan.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
As curtains will be drawn for this season, viewers will witness Megastar Salman Khan perform on various songs along with the top 5 finalists - Romil Chaudhury, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Deepak Thakur.
Setting a romantic mood, the love-struck jodi of Bigg Boss Season 12, Deepak and Somi will also sway to some popular love songs.
Grand Finale mein #DeepakThakur aur #SomiKhan jeet lenge apni romantic performance se sabka dil! Tune in tonight at 9 PM for the Bigg Dhamaal. #BB12 #BiggBoss12#BB12GrandFinale@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/wIQVWXJcil— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 30, 2018
The gang of boys Romil, Sreesanth and Karanvir will also engage in a dance war and deliver an action-packed performance on ‘Khali Bali’. Sreesanth and Dipika will also be seen reminiscing their journey in the house through a dance drama on the songs ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana’ and ‘Tu Jo Mila’.
Adding some fun element to the grandeur, comedy queen Bharti Singh will enter the house and leave everybody in splits with her fun gag. Bharti will also join Salman Khan on stage and question him for not accepting her marriage proposal and making a matrimonial profile. Post all the fun, they both will be seen dancing on ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’.
#BB12GrandFinale mein @bharti_lalli aa rahi hain hasi aur masti ka pitaara lekar! Join the laughter ride tonight at 9 PM on #BiggBoss12. #BB12@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/ZqWQs4HxPw— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 30, 2018
#BB12GrandFinale mein lagega hungama ka tadka jab @BeingSalmanKhan milenge #RohitShetty aur #KKK9 ke khiladiyon se! Catch all their interesting gupshup tonight at 9 PM on #BB12. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Xq35nf9Nwm— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 30, 2018
Making a stunning entry in the Bigg Boss finale will be Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty, who will join Salman Khan with his daredevil khiladis - Ridhima Pandit, Jasmine Bhasin and Aditya Narayan.
#AdityaNarayan ke saath mil kar machayengi @bharti_lalli #BB12GrandFinale mein dhoom aur saath hi hogi khiladiyon ke saath nok jhok. Tune in tonight at 9 PM for your dose of entertainment. #BB12 #BiggBoss12@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/XYLuOnakYj— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 30, 2018
This season of Bigg Boss has been a memorable journey for all the contestants. More than 100 days of staying away from family and giving up all sorts of luxuries and comforts, Romil, Dipika, Karanvir, Deepak and Sreesanth have discovered their true selves.
But who among them will emerge as the winner?
