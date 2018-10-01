Bigg Boss 12: Former Roadies Contestant Surbhi Rana is the wild Card Entry

The temperature inside the Bigg Boss house is soaring. The weekend episodes saw three evictions. While Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma were evicted on Saturday, Nirmal Singh was asked to pack his bags on Sunday. However, Nirmal’a partner Romil Chaudhary was given another chance prove his worth in the house.This move also paved the way for this season’s first wild card entry, Surbhi Rana, to enter the house. She is likely to be Romil’s new partner in the game.Surbhi has been a part of MTV Roadies in the past. She was shown as one of the inhabitants of the OutHouse in the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 12.In the teaser videos, Rana looks fierce and all set to fight new battles. Mumbai Mirror quoted her as saying, "I was very confident when I had entered the house for the first time. I don’t want to talk about why I was voted out but yes, it was shocking! That said, I was prepared for any possibility. I always wanted to be on Bigg Boss, so I will be back with a bang.”She added, “I’m coming back like a wounded tiger who knows what’s happening in the jungle. I’m more dangerous than before. I have analysed everyone’s personality.”For the uninitiated, 24 hours before the premiere of Bigg Boss 12, four contestants - Mital Joshi, Roshmi Banik, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma were put into a separate place called 'OutHouse'.Bigg Boss OutHouse Taala Khol was a segment on VOOT app where these contenders were given interesting pieces of activities on an hourly basis. They were then judged by public voting and two of them, Kriti and Roshmi, made it to the main house.Now with Surbhi inside the house, we can expect some firecrackers in Bigg Boss 12.