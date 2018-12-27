Bigg Boss 12: Gauahar Khan and Sreesanth's Wife Bhuvneshwari Get into Twitter Spat
During the task, Gauahar requested Sreesanth to convince Dipika to keep Shoaib’s jacket and ‘nikaah dupatta’ in the storeroom. But he refused to and it led to a Twitter spat between Gauahar and Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari.
Image courtesy: Colors TV
During the task, Gauahar requested Sreesanth to convince Dipika to keep Shoaib’s jacket and ‘nikaah dupatta’ in the storeroom.
But Sreesanth declined the request even after several requests from Gauahar to let him give Dipika a chance to prove herself. Putting his foot down, he said he doesn't want to be selfish to win the show. When Dipika, Romil and Surbhi tried to convince the former cricketer to do the task, he lost his temper and behaved rudely to them including guest Gauahar.
Gauhar who seemed upset with Sreesanth's behaviour took to Twitter and wrote, "Sadly despite all the nice things I think of Sree n all the support I have given him b4 I entered , his behaviour was extremely rude with me, refused to talk to me when I asked politely, said even if xyz was in my house I would behave the same way (took names of legends)."
Sadly despite all the nice things I think of Sree n all the support I have given him b4 I entered , his behaviour was extremely rude with me, refused to talk to me when I asked politely, said even if xyz was in my house I would behave the same way(took names of legends)— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 26, 2018
Tagging Sree's wife Bhuvneshwari she wrote in another tweet, "N I just read that @Bhuvneshwarisr1 thinks that I went in with an intent to instigate him n make him look bad !Without even tagging me, but I’d like to tell u dear , that I said more than 2 times to him that he is doing well, n that I like his game ! Also now I’ll say the truth"
N I just read that @Bhuvneshwarisr1 thinks that I went in with an intent to instigate him n make him look bad !Without even tagging me, but I’d like to tell u dear , that I said more than 2 times to him that he is doing well , n that I like his game ! Also now I’ll say the truth— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 26, 2018
Justifying Sree's denial, his wife tweeted, "Sree is consistent in his feelings and bond wth Deepika ji. When he told bigboss he can't ask Surabhi's tissue for nomination. How can he ask Deepika ji for her Nikah Dupatta. It's too personal stuff for any woman evn fr a task."
Like Juhi ji said y'day consistency is very imp..and Sree is consistent in his feelings and bond wth Deepika ji. When he told bigboss he can't ask Surabhi's tissue for nomination. How can he ask Deepika ji for her Nikah Dupatta. It's too personal stuff for any woman evn fr a task— Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) December 26, 2018
Further explaining her intent behind the task, Gauahar said, "Dipika, I’m sad that u don’t get to make ur own decisions,, I explained v well to Sree to give u an opportunity to shine, he instead thought it was a sacrifice , it’s a race to the finale, she would’ve got her things back in 3 days , intact! #logic not rocket science!"
Dipika , I’m sad that u don’t get to make ur own decisions,, I explained v well to Sree to give u an opportunity to shine, he instead thought it was a sacrifice , it’s a race to the finale, she would’ve got her things back in 3 days , intact ! #logic not rocket science !— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 26, 2018
In her reply, Bhuvneshwari wrote, "So r u trying to say that u gave Dipika an opportunity to shine ? Are u trying to say that she needs Sreesanth’s support for it? If u wanted Dipika to shine why did u not give her an individual task to perform?" She also went to say that Gauahar's intention inside the house was to 'malign' Sreesanth's image.
So r u trying to say that u gave Dipika an opportunity to shine ? Are u trying to say that she needs Sreesanth’s support for it? If u wanted Dipika to shine why did u not give her an individual task to perform? @GAUAHAR_KHAN https://t.co/UcNsplmoTQ— Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) December 26, 2018
Hence you proved my point. Your intention is only to Malign him. ✌ https://t.co/YrXHW3j5gv— Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) December 26, 2018
Empathising with Sreesanth and his strategies Gauahar appreciated his game and wrote, "I understand family is family but do not question someone’s intent who just when In as a guest! N actually was v nice to someone despite the person being the only 1 extremely rude n abusive in my presence! Anyway I still maintain, he’s played a good game!"
I understand family is family but do not question someone’s intent who just when In as a guest ! N actually was v nice to someone despite the person being the only 1 extremely rude n abusive in my presence! Anyway I still maintain , he’s played a good game ! ✨— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 26, 2018
Meanwhile, ex Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, Gautam Gulati and others will enter the BB House for another task.
But before the contestants make it to the finale, one of them will have to face the wrath of mid-week eviction. Who will make it to the top 5 and who'll have to say goodbye? We'll find out soon.
