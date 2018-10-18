English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Gauahar Khan Justifies Sreesanth spitting on Deepak Thakur's Name
Sreesanth spits on Deepak Thakur’s name during a task. This didn’t go down well with other housemates and they questioned, and rightly so, Sreesanth’s intentions.
Image Courtesy: Gauahar Khan/ Twitter, Colors TV
Bigg Boss house is not new to witnessing contestants turning really mean and violent. In a similar incident, Sreesanth spits on Deepak Thakur’s name during a task. This didn’t go down well with other housemates and they questioned, and rightly so, Sreesanth’s intentions.
It all started in the ‘Ghoda Gadi’ task when moderator Deepak decided to hide the ‘Ghoda’ cap, which the housemates had to wear before stepping on to the treadmill. This irked Dipika and Sreesanth. Dipika retaliated by erasing the statistics from Deepak’s scoreboard while Sreesanth lost his cool and tried to erase the name of Deepak from his board. He further spat on his name written on the board and tried to clean it. This enraged everyone in the house to the extent they started questioning his upbringing.
Surbhi Rana went on to call him mentally unstable and tagged him as an attention seeker. Later while speaking to Srishty, Sreesanth told her that he would have used his spit even if it was trying to erase his name.
The same was defended by Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. Tweeting in support of Sreesanth she wrote, "Tasks, the most interesting part of the week at #bigboss! Why don't they get it? Strategy is what Deepak did! Spoil the task is what the other side! But to be fair, they all just need 1 point to start fighting! Haven't we all used our spit to wipe something off a paper or a board?"
Not only Gauahar, but a number of fans also supported Sreesanth in her comment section. While one of them wrote, "True I don't find anything bad in that #Sreesanth used his spit to wipe Deepak's name."
The other said, "But we don't spit on the name but on the cloth to clean it. He could use water also."
Although Sreesanth ignored the arguments and said that spitting is common for cricketers, the question remains the same, who will become the new captain surpassing distractions?
Tasks , the most interesting part of the week at #bigboss !Why don’t they get it?Strategy is what Deepak did ! Spoil the task is what the other side!But to be fair, they all just need 1point to start fighting !Haven’t we all used our spit to wipe something off a paper or a board?— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 18, 2018
