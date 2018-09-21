English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Gautam Gulati Blames Social Media for Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Uncomfortable Situation
Gautam Gulati has come in support of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.
Gautam Gulati was the winner of Bigg Boss 8.
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are definitely the most talked contestants in Bigg Boss 12 right now. They have divided the viewers into supporters and haters. Gautam Gulati, the winner of season 8, says they wouldn't have made heads turn if they were in some other part of the world.
Gulati said, “These days the social media has become a very dangerous place for the famous people. People can make you a hero to zero in a moment. One should understand that celebrities are also human and they do have their personal life. I don’t think it is okay to comment respectable figure who has given so much to us. I don’t think Anup Ji and Jasleen would have been treated the way they are if they were in other parts of the world. In foreign countries, this kind of things are not given much hype and the relationships are valued and respected.”
Further lending his support to Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, Gulati Said, “Everybody has right to choose their love of the life and if Anup Ji has chosen Jasleen there is nothing wrong it. People should stop trolling them and let them enjoy their love life.”
Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors every night at 9.
