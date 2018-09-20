Bigg Boss 12: Ghazal Singer Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam Slam Anup Jalota's Trollers

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota's entry in Bigg Boss 12 has left many tongues wagging. Ever since he's admitted to dating his student Jasleen Matharu on the show, the veteran singer has become a topic of trolling on social media, with many raising questions on his character for dating a much younger woman.Now, Anup's colleagues from the music industry have come out in his support. Talat Aziz, a renowned Ghazal singer, who has been friends with Jalota for over four decades, has expressed his displeasure over trolling Anup for his personal life.In a lengthy note on Facebook, Talat slammed online haters for spreading negativity against Anup, saying, "I strongly feel that it is his prerogative and he has all the right to do so as long as he has not hurt anyone."Here's what he shared:In the last two days there has been so much trolling in the social media and platforms of Anup Jalota who is my dear friend since the last 40 years. So I want to say something about him.First of all Anup has been an exemplary husband father brother and absolutely a steadfast friend standing shoulder to shoulder with everyone he cared for. He has been a source of encouragement to new singers and encouraged them.We have seen him steady as a rock during the traumatic 14 years of his dear wife Medha’s illness. During this time of extreme emotional physical and also financial stress because of heart transplants kidney failures of his dear wife Medha I have never seen him even with a crease or a frown on his forehead . He was at her side through out with a smile .We all used to wonder how he was able to cope with all this stress which would have broken anyone less strong.Today when I see negative comments about him because he has come out in the open about a personal chapter of his life on a TV show I strongly feel that it is his prerogative and he has all the right to do so as long as he has not hurt anyone. And he hasn’t.....So I appeal to all friends and music lovers to kindly remember that he has been a pillar of the music industry for over four decades on the basis of his musical prowess and strength only. One doesn’t last that long in this profession if you do not have the strength of character for it.I wish him all the best and happiness in his life and career and pray that the Almighty grants him happiness which he truly deserves.Echoing similar sentiments, Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam wrote, "This is Criminal! To be so ruthless to someone who's been one of the reasons your family has enjoyed every religious event or festivities in their lives for the last 40 years. Pray good sense prevails. Love and respects to both Anup Jalota ji and yourself Talat ji."