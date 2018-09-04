Bigg Boss 12 Goa Launch: From Salman Khan's Towel Dance to his Entry on a Yacht, Know All Details
Before Bigg Boss 12 premiers on September 16, Salman decided to make an impressive grand press launch in Goa on Tuesday. All details inside.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV/ Twitter
Before Bigg Boss 12 premiers on September 16, Salman hosted a grand press launch in Goa on Tuesday. The Bharat actor entered the venue of the launch like a real superstar on a Yacht in a white Ganji (vest) and a pair of Jeans.
Chalo .. Time to attend the #BiggBossSeason12 ka Press con .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 4, 2018
More pics on #BeingInTouch https://t.co/e7Y9wgavLo pic.twitter.com/ejs3H9Pc1y
And the bigg awaited moment of the day! @BeingSalmanKhan making a grand entrance and how, for the #BiggBoss12 press conference in Goa. pic.twitter.com/R8FBLHMYzj— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
As soon he reached the stage Salman broke into his famous towel dance, enthralling the audience. The Bigg Boss 12 team interacted with the journalists present there in accordance with the show's theme of 'vichitra jodis' this year.
The superstar @BeingSalmanKhan setting the stage ablaze as always at the #BiggBoss12 press conference! pic.twitter.com/QRoqIKGfvQ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
Joining Salman were Bharti Sharma and her husband Harsh Limbacchiya.
Entertainment is unlimited as the real life jodi @bharti_lalli and @writerharsh join @BeingSalmanKhan on stage at the #BiggBoss12 press conference! pic.twitter.com/j9zokWnVSF— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
"I am a very small part of this journey. There are several other factories that come into play that make #BiggBoss12 so successful." says @Abhishek_S_Rege @BeingSalmanKhan @rajcheerfull @nadiachauhan @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/9BoULRFqPH— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
"This year of @BiggBoss is even more special with @BeingSalmanKhan becoming the brand ambassador of @iamappyfizz!" says @nadiachauhan at the #BiggBoss12 press conference. @rajcheerfull pic.twitter.com/dLCwtZ3nwg— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
The theme of the new season was announced in April, with the news that this time around, contestants will participate in pairs. In the promo, we saw Salman in a Classroom taking roll call and his students included twin sisters, a mother and daughter-in-law duo, an electrician, a rapper and a few others.
The pairs participating in the show need not be couples or romantically involved but also can be friends, relatives, or colleagues.
The wait has come to an end! @BeingSalmanKhan is coming back soon on @BiggBoss season 12 only on @colorstv! @nadiachauhan @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia pic.twitter.com/MTdgtGUbvo— Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) August 12, 2018
As per reports, this year there will be 21 contestants of which there will be five commoner pairs, five solo commoners and six solo celebs. Later in the show, Salman Khan will pair single contestants on the day of Bigg Boss 12 premiere.
Some of the people expected to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house are Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Shaleen Bhanot, Scarlett M Rose, Ssumier Pasricha, Subuhi Joshi and adult star Danny D.
One of the most controversial show Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on September 16 from Monday to Friday at 10.30 PM, and Saturday to Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV.
