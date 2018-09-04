GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bigg Boss 12 Goa Launch: From Salman Khan's Towel Dance to his Entry on a Yacht, Know All Details

Before Bigg Boss 12 premiers on September 16, Salman decided to make an impressive grand press launch in Goa on Tuesday. All details inside.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 5:14 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Colors TV/ Twitter
One can't imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan. The actor began hosting the long-running reality show in October 2010 and has been hosting it ever since.

Before Bigg Boss 12 premiers on September 16, Salman hosted a grand press launch in Goa on Tuesday. The Bharat actor entered the venue of the launch like a real superstar on a Yacht in a white Ganji (vest) and a pair of Jeans.







As soon he reached the stage Salman broke into his famous towel dance, enthralling the audience. The Bigg Boss 12 team interacted with the journalists present there in accordance with the show's theme of 'vichitra jodis' this year.




Joining Salman were Bharti Sharma and her husband Harsh Limbacchiya.







The theme of the new season was announced in April, with the news that this time around, contestants will participate in pairs. In the promo, we saw Salman in a Classroom taking roll call and his students included twin sisters, a mother and daughter-in-law duo, an electrician, a rapper and a few others.

The pairs participating in the show need not be couples or romantically involved but also can be friends, relatives, or colleagues.



As per reports, this year there will be 21 contestants of which there will be five commoner pairs, five solo commoners and six solo celebs. Later in the show, Salman Khan will pair single contestants on the day of Bigg Boss 12 premiere.

Some of the people expected to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house are Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Shaleen Bhanot, Scarlett M Rose, Ssumier Pasricha, Subuhi Joshi and adult star Danny D.

One of the most controversial show Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on September 16 from Monday to Friday at 10.30 PM, and Saturday to Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV.
