Bigg Boss 12 Goa Launch: Salman Khan Reveals First Celebrity Couple to Enter Show, Deets Inside
On the Press launch of Bigg Boss 12, Salman Khan revealed the first celebrity couple to enter the show
Image: Colors
Comedian Bharti Singh will participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. She says she doesn't want to be labelled as "jhagra" queen and hopes people vote in bulk for the couple.
The couple had participated together in dance reality show Nach Baliye and is done with the shooting of the next season of stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The audience will get to see them together again in Bigg Boss 12, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.
"I am scared of 'weekend ka war' when Salman scolds people after removing his coat," Harsh said at Villa Marina, Coco Beach Nerul, Goa, on Monday.
Salman, who reached the press launch of Bigg Boss 12 shirtless on a boat, joked that he can't bear wearing clothes.
"People call me a comedy queen. I don't want to be 'jhagra' queen. Even if he (Harsh) gets out in the first week, it's okay but I want to stay till the end. And please meet me every week," Bharti said while looking at Salman.
Be it blood relations or friends or colleagues, the audience should expect all kinds of 'jodis' as contestants. The 12th edition of the show will premiere on Colors on September 16.
Be it blood relations or friends or colleagues, the audience should expect all kinds of 'jodis' as contestants. The 12th edition of the show will premiere on Colors on September 16.
