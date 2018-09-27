English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Have Shivashish Mishra and Jasleen Matharu Faked Their Identity?
Reports are rife that Sivashish Mishra, Jasleen Matharu and Sourabh Patel have faked relationships and identities to enter the controversial reality show.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Bigg Boss is one of the biggest platforms for celebrities and commoners to gain fame. After huge popularity of commoners like Swami Om, Manveer Gurjar, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma more common people want to participate in the show.
This is the third time when the makers decided to include commoners as a part of the show, but reports are rife that Sivashish Mishra, Jasleen Matharu and Saaurabh Patel have faked relationships and identities to enter the controversial reality show.
As soon as Anup Jalota and Jasleen confirmed their 3 year old relationship, social media called them fake. Now an old video of Jasleen has emerged on social media where she claims to be single and looking for a partner.
Other contestants who are accused of faking their identity are Shivashish Mishra and Saurabh Patel. The duo has entered the show as a 'jodi' of businessman and farmer. Shivashish who claims to be a businessman from Madhya Pradesh allegedly a struggling actor. The report states that he got a role in a show named Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. His pictures from a photo shoot were viral on social media and added fuel to the fire. He also has pictures with a number of Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan.
Talking of Saurabh Patel, it is said that he is also a struggling actor and has worked as an assistant casting director for production houses such as Rashmi Sharma and BAG films. The report also states that not just his profession but Saurabh has also faked his name. His real name might be Sahil Rameshwar Patel.
Though there is no official confirmation of these reports, it has got the audience speculating the real side of these contestants.
