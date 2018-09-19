Bigg Boss 12: Here's How Much S Sreesanth Will Have to Pay If He Walks Out of the Show

Bigg Boss 12 has started a couple of days back only and seems like former cricketer Sreesanth cannot take the mess around him. The former cricketer, who entered the show as a celebrity contestant, got into a heated argument with a commoner Somi Khan. The argument escalated, so much so that they started questioning each others' upbringing. Needless to say, Sreesanth, who is known for his aggressive nature on the cricket field, lost his cool, and even threatened to quit the Salman Khan-hosted show.According to a report in BollywoodLife, Sreesanth stands to lose Rs 50 lakh if he quits the show midway. The report further states that Sreesanth, being one of the celebrity contestants on the new, came with a hefty clause in his contract. The report also quoted a source as saying that the amount he would have to pay has no bearing on the prize money.Sreesanth previously walked out of dance reality show Jhalak Dhikla Jaa sets in a huff following his argument with judges Madhuri Dixit, Remo D’Souza and Karan Johar after they pointed out flaws in his performance.“The outburst was more because of the disappointment than anger as I was doing extremely well on the show during the past six weeks. I think I just had a bad day. It was wrong timing and wrong choice of song,” Sreesanth had told PTI at the time.Sreesanth has often found himself in the eye of the storm. An IPL spot-fixing case in 2013 saw him go behind bars. Last year, a division bench of the Kerala High Court restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the scandal.