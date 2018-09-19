Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair

Bigg Boss 12 contestants popular bhajan singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's affair has come not only as a shock to her family members, but to the nation at large. The Salman Khan-hosted show, which kickstarted on Sunday, saw Jalota's entry with the 26-year-old singer-actress. The two also admitted to dating each other for over three years. Needless to say, they instantly became the talk of the town.When Pinkvilla asked Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who was also present at the premiere launch of the new season, about the same, the actress said she doesn't find anything wrong in it if two people are compatible and have developed a bond after staying together.“Anup ji is not an isolated example of such relationships to feel weird about it. Earlier, it was said that female should be younger than men but today the definitions have changed so if the society can accept that then why not this?"Shilpa also said that it's not correct to target Anup for his profession, adding, "People should keep professional and personal different. A lot of people do a lot of things behind closed doors, to accept a relationship in public is not easy."Earlier, reacting to the news of her affair with Anup, Jasleen's father, Kesar Matharu, expressed deep shock. Speaking to News18, he had said, "This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show."