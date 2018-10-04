English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Here's What Jasleen's Father Has to Say on Her Breakup With Anup Jalota
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu set many tongues wagging and eyes rolling with the revelation of their romantic relationship on Bigg Boss season 12 premiere.
Anup Jalota with Jasleen's family.
Tuesday's episode saw things turn sour between Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu after the latter refused to sacrifice her clothes and make-up kit for the Bhajan singer. For the uninitiated, Jasleen was asked to destroy her clothes and make-up as part of this week's nomination task. But she refused to do it which made Anup upset about the fact that his partner chose clothes and make-up over him.
He expressed his disappointment and made it very clear in front of all the housemates that he wanted to break all ties with Jasleen as he was extremely hurt by her gesture.
When BollywoodLife contacted Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu for his reaction, he said, "If he has broken the pair, it's his wish."
"Jasleen is being herself. She is just like that in the real world. She does not pick up unnecessary fights with people or create unwanted drama. She is quite particular about her dressing. Jasleen loves good clothes since childhood. She can play well on her own too." he added.
Anup and Jasleen set many tongues wagging and eyes rolling with the revelation of their romantic relationship on Bigg Boss season 12 premiere. They admitted to dating each other for over three years. From their flirtatious conversation to their subtle PDA, the two have been making headlines ever since they entered the house.
