Bigg Boss 12: Here's Why Shaleen Bhanot Did Not Enter the Show

Before Bigg Boss 12 aired on television, rumours were rife that popular TV actor Shaleen Bhanot will enter the show.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Shaleen Bhanot/ Instagram
Before Bigg Boss 12 aired on television, rumours were rife that popular TV actor Shaleen Bhanot will enter the show. However, the actor did not take apart, because of his son.

Talking to Mid-Day, Bhanot confirmed that he was approached by the channel to enter the show with his ex-wife Daljiet Kaur. The actor said, "The makers told me that the theme was jodis and they wanted me in the house with Daljiet. But after thinking about it, I decided not to opt for it because of my son (Shaarav)."

"After all that has happened over the years, I am finally in a good space, career wise and personally. My son and I have got closer, which is a big deal for me. I don't want to do anything to jeopardise it," he added.

For the uninitiated, the actor's wife accused him of domestic violence, and the couple came into the limelight after they had a public spat with each other. In 2015, Shaleen and his wife decided to call it quits and chose for an out-of-court settlement.

Currently, Bigg Boss 12 is already up on television with Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu, Dipika Kakar, Neha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanveer Bohra, and S Sreesanth as the celebrity contestants. While, Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Roshmi Bani and Kriti Verma are a part of the show as non-celebrity pairs.
