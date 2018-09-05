English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Host Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 10 Years? See Details
Bhansali and Salman worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, and ever since then fans have been eagerly waiting for them to work together again.
Image: File photo of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Not many people remember that Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with Khamoshi, starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala . Its songs like Aaj Mai Upar and Bahon Ke Darmiyan are still high on the playlist of Bollywood music enthusiasts. Bhansali and Salman reunited for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, and ever since then fans have been eagerly waiting for them to work together again.
On the grand press launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa, host Salman was quizzed about a poosible reunion project with Bhansali. In what seems to be a confirmation the actor said, "I am doing a film with Sanjay. I haven’t heard the script. I have heard the line of it. I have been trying to call him but he isn’t attending my calls. Just tell him to call me up.”
Salman who also made a special appearance in SLB's Saawariya is known for his jokes. But we hope that this particular statement turns out to be true and we see them working together.
During the press launch of the reality show, the actor also revealed that comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are the first celebrity couple to enter the show.
On the work front, Salman Khan is garnering much attention for his upcoming film Bharat, opposite Katrina Kaif. And after completing the second schedule of his film in Malta, the actor has geared up for reality show Bigg Boss 12 premiering on September 16. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last film was the highly controversial Padmaavat, he is yet to announce his next project.
