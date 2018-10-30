Bigg Boss 12: Housemates are Shocked With Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's Sudden Entry

The festive spirit has kicked in and like every year, Bigg Boss wants the contestants to celebrate these auspicious days with enthusiasm. With various surprises planned to brighten up and cheer the contestants as they remain locked in, this Diwali they’re in for a treat!Known for her strength and Winner of Bigg Boss season 11, Shilpa Shinde along with mastermind and audience’s favorite, Vikas Gupta will make a grand entry in the Bigg Boss house to surprise the contestants. As Diwali is just around the corner, Vikas and Shilpa will enter as special guests and will be living with the contestants to celebrate the festival of lights. The duo will also engage them in fun tasks during their stay.Dividing the contestants into two groups - one Captained by Shilpa & the other by Vikas, they will need to lure contestants into choosing to join their team. Tempting them, convincing them, making sure their offers are better than the other, contestants will have to decide whose team is worthy of joining.Known to always change frowns into smiles, sadness into laughter, Bigg Boss has a grand Mela also planned for these lucky contestants. They will be surprised as they will be royally treated with master chefs cooking up delicacies for them, magicians stunning them with various acts and dancers setting in the mood for celebration.Commenting on her entry into the house that gave her a lot of memories, Shilpa Shinde said, “Bigg Boss is home for me. This show has given me so much and I love coming back here. This house takes me back to when I was a housemate and the walk down memory lane is always special. I am excited to meet the contestants once again but this time to enjoy and celebrate Diwali. I hope all of us have a lot of fun together with various activities that have been planned and I do hope we can make it special for them.”Adding further, Vikas Gupta exclaimed, “I have already entered the house earlier and met the contestants. But this time I am eager, because I will get to interact with all of them and spend some quality time with them. Also, the activities planned will be extremely entertaining for the contestants and the viewers as its a Diwali special and it’s a grand mela which they will be surprised with. We hope to spruce up the entertainment quotient in the house.”Entertainment doubles as festivities take over! Will the contestants unite in the true spirit of Diwali? Will they let bygones be bygones and start a new phase?