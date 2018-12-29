Bigg Boss 12: Irfan Pathan to Pooja Bhatt, Celeb Support for Sreesanth Pour in on Twitter

Thank you @IrfanPathan for ur support. Means a lot. 😇🙏

With just 2 days left for the finale of Bigg Boss 12, the reality show is getting intense. Top five finalists - Deepak Thakur, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary are competing against each other to win the title.While Sreesanth, Dipika and Karanvir are popular faces in the world of showbiz, Deepak and Romil joined the show as commoners. While these contestants are giving their best shot to take home the trophy of Bigg Boss 12, their fans are leaving no stone unturned to show their support.Celebrities like Irfan Pathan, Pooja Bhatt and Malayalam actress Priyamani Raj took to Twitter to extend their support for Sreesanth.Dipika's fans have been posting videos and pictures on social media to support the actress.Likewise, television actors Surbhi Jyoti, Ravi Dubey and Mohit Malik tweeted in support of Karanvir Bohra.In the meantime, Deepak and Romil have also garnered a huge fan following on social media and their fans are urging the viewers to vote for them.After a surprise mid-week eviction of Surbhi Rana, Bigg Boss gave all of them a chance to clear the air of allegations which viewers have against them. For the same, a debate was organised in the BB house where TV anchor Sweta Singh was the moderator and Vikas Gupta and Jai Bhanushali were the affirmative or negative based on the contestant of their choice.Deepak was questioned by Jai about how there are allegations that he is not a village bred person and that he has played the small town boy card only to his advantage. While Sreesanth was questioned by Vikas Gupta about his anger issues and celebrity status which he always displays during arguments. Defining his every act Sreesanth apologized for the mistakes which he had made.Vikas Gupta stood against Karanvir and questioned his leadership qualities in the show. Karanvir finally justified himself as being what he is in the show and he has always tried to prioritize himself over others when required.Jai questioned Dipika for not maintaining any relationships in the house apart from Sreesanth and that her journey was overshadowed by the former cricketer. Disagreeing to all the allegations, Dipika told that her relationship with Sreesanth is pure and probably the strongest in the Bigg Boss house.Self-proclaimed mastermind of this season, Romil Chaudhary was the last one to sit on the hot seat. The debate session didn’t go well as both Vikas and Jai opposed his behaviour in the house. n his defence, Romil states that his pure intention is to win the game and maintain relationships outside the Bigg Boss house.Who will win the title of Bigg Boss 12, we'll find on December 30th.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.