Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu Denies Sharing Bed With Anup Jalota; Here is His Response

The Salman Khan-hosted show, which kickstarted on Sunday, saw popular bhajan singer Anup Jalota's entry with his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu.

Updated:September 18, 2018, 7:19 PM IST
Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu's affair with popular bhajan singer Anup Jalota has come not only as a shock to her family members, but to the nation at large. The Salman Khan-hosted show, which kickstarted on Sunday, saw the 65-year-old singer's entry with Jasleen. Needless to say, the two instantly became the talk of the town. The duo, who claimed that they have been dating each other for over three years, were heavily trolled on social media as well.

But ever since the two have entered the house, they have started acting differently. A report in BollywoodLife claims that Jasleen apparently denied sharing the bed with Anup.

The report further states that, "As they entered the house, Jasleen opted for a single bed and though Anup tried to take a bed next to her, the inmates told that it is already taken. This made Anup reply, "Toh main dur hogaya, hum khule main soenge." This left everyone in splits and Jasleen instantly added, "Toh aap kahan pe ho abhi? Aap ek kaam karo, wait karo, apko partner mil jaega koi (Do one thing, wait! You'll get a partner)." Watch the video right here.

Soon after Jasleen opened up about her relationship with Anup on the show, News18 contacted her father, Kesar Matharu, for his comment. He said, "I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family and my daughter is already a prominent figure in the industry and there is no point of seeking cheap publicity."

"This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show," he added.

