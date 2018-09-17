GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu's Father on Anup Jalota: This Was a Shocker for Me

Bigg Boss 12 has kickstarted with Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu making most of the noise.

NP Jayaraman | News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 3:16 PM IST
Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu's Father on Anup Jalota: This Was a Shocker for Me
Anup Jalota with Jasleen's family.
Bigg Boss 12 opened with a loud noise on September 16, and Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's lovestory immediately caught the audience's imagination. Jalota revealed that he has been in a relationship with Matharu for more than three years.

Soon, the internet was talking about the 'Bhajan King' and his prodigy. The two were heavily trolled as well. Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu has defended his daughter's choice though.

He said, "I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family and my daughter is already a prominent figure in the industry and there is no point of seeking cheap publicity."

"This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show," added Kesar.

He further said, "There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society."

"People do give cheap comment when they see someone flourishing in their life. One need to face every situation with pride and move on. She should only concentrate on the show and should be completely let everything go and should not be affected with any remark," said Kesar.

While her father came out in full support we need to wait and watch how the story unfolds on the Bigg Boss house in coming days. Apart from Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, other celebrity contestants are Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanveer Bohra, and S Sreesanth. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Roshmi Bani and Kriti Verma will be a part of the show as non-celebrity pairs.

