English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu's Father on Anup Jalota: This Was a Shocker for Me
Bigg Boss 12 has kickstarted with Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu making most of the noise.
Anup Jalota with Jasleen's family.
Loading...
Bigg Boss 12 opened with a loud noise on September 16, and Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's lovestory immediately caught the audience's imagination. Jalota revealed that he has been in a relationship with Matharu for more than three years.
Soon, the internet was talking about the 'Bhajan King' and his prodigy. The two were heavily trolled as well. Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu has defended his daughter's choice though.
He said, "I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family and my daughter is already a prominent figure in the industry and there is no point of seeking cheap publicity."
"This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show," added Kesar.
He further said, "There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society."
Read: Anup Jalota’s Business is His Business, None of Your Business
Read: Anup Jalota & Girlfriend Jasleen Trolled
"People do give cheap comment when they see someone flourishing in their life. One need to face every situation with pride and move on. She should only concentrate on the show and should be completely let everything go and should not be affected with any remark," said Kesar.
While her father came out in full support we need to wait and watch how the story unfolds on the Bigg Boss house in coming days. Apart from Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, other celebrity contestants are Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanveer Bohra, and S Sreesanth. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Roshmi Bani and Kriti Verma will be a part of the show as non-celebrity pairs.
Follow Twitter/@news18movies for more
Soon, the internet was talking about the 'Bhajan King' and his prodigy. The two were heavily trolled as well. Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu has defended his daughter's choice though.
He said, "I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family and my daughter is already a prominent figure in the industry and there is no point of seeking cheap publicity."
"This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show," added Kesar.
He further said, "There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society."
Read: Anup Jalota’s Business is His Business, None of Your Business
Read: Anup Jalota & Girlfriend Jasleen Trolled
"People do give cheap comment when they see someone flourishing in their life. One need to face every situation with pride and move on. She should only concentrate on the show and should be completely let everything go and should not be affected with any remark," said Kesar.
While her father came out in full support we need to wait and watch how the story unfolds on the Bigg Boss house in coming days. Apart from Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, other celebrity contestants are Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanveer Bohra, and S Sreesanth. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Roshmi Bani and Kriti Verma will be a part of the show as non-celebrity pairs.
Follow Twitter/@news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod Gets The Newest iOS 12 Update, Its Biggest Software Release Yet
- Aamir Khan Says He is Scared of Politics, Asks 'Who Isn't?'
- Meet Rajkummar Rao's Raghu and Mouni Roy's Rukmini from Made in China
- Roger Federer Eats Fish Eyeballs, Faces Icy Waterfalls in Adventure TV Show
- OnePlus Smart TV is in The Making And You Can Help Name it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...