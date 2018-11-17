English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Apologies to Salman After Teejay Took Dig at the Actor in Open Letter
It seems things have gotten even worse for Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra.
Recently, actress and radio jockey Teejay Sidhu wrote an open letter to the makers of Bigg Boss 12, asking why her husband Karanvir Bohra was being unnecessarily targetted every weekend. Teejay also indirectly took a dig at show's host Salman Khan for saying that Karanvir had "no 'Fizz', that he probably never did, and wouldn't even after Bigg Boss."
Now if a report in Mumbai Mirror is anything to go by, it seems things have gotten even worse for Karanvir. The publication states that Salman opens tonight's episode (Weekend Ka Vaar) by informing Karanvir about Teejay's open letter. The Race 3 star is also reportedly seen telling Karanvir that he won't interact with him anymore. To which, Karanvir apologises, saying, “I look up to you as a mentor and I have no complaints.” Post his conversation with Salman, Karanvir requests the makers of the show to let him speak with his wife as he doesn’t want to spoil his relationship with the film star.
In her letter, Teejay also slammed the makers for being partial when it comes to taking action against a particular contestant.
"KV is often accused of showing fake mahaanta, but when Romil (Chaudhary) gives up his video message for Somi, he is given an award and applauded," she had written.
Karanvir and Teejay married in 2006. They became parents to twin girls-- Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra-- in October 2016.
Kya @KVBohra ki bolti hogi band yaa woh de paaenge @BeingSalmanKhan ke mushkil saawalon ka jawaab? Dekhiye aaj #WeekendKaVaar mein raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/XOqbHqZYkL— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 17, 2018
