1-min read

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Feels Left Out after Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth Team Up to Save Themselves From Nominations

Sreesanth, Surbhi and Somi are safe from the nominations.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
After the immediate eviction of Shivashish Mishra last week, all the housemates except Romil who is the caption of the house were nominated by Bigg Boss. On day 64, Bigg Boss gave the contestants a second chance to save themselves from this week’s eliminations by announcing a task through which the contestant can save themselves.

As a part of this task, a safe zone was made in the garden area with only 3 chairs and 3 flagposts. Dipika, Surbhi and Deepak were the first ones to enter the safe zone. They had to wear safe badges and the flags with their name and picture was hosted on the flag posts. After every gong they had to mutually decide to leave the safe zone and give the spot to someone they thought deserved it the most. But even after leaving the spot they were allowed to come in if someone else took their name and surrendered their spot. The entire house was seen strategizing and convincing each other to gain a spot in the safe zone.

A lot of disagreement was seen amongst the contestants. This task came as a blessing in disguise because it led to more groups being formed in the house and pitted contestants against each other. While Rohit tried to convince Happy Club members to save him, his plan failed and he joined hands with Karanvir and Srishty instead. Jasleen and Megha joined hands with Sreesanth and Dipika’s team.

During the task, while Happy Club members decided that they’ll play among themselves and will only save their team members, Dipika and Sreesanth decided to switch between them. This miffed Karanvir because the two celebrities left him alone and did not consider him as a part of their team.

In the last round of the task, Surbhi and Somi decided that Surbhi will switch places with Rohit making him safe, but Dipika disagreed. After many arguments and discussions, it was decided that Dipika will switch her seat with Sreesanth. In the end, Surbhi, Somi and Sreesanth were announced safe from the nominations.

Will Karanvir take a stand for himself and who will be the new caption for the week, we’ll find out soon.

