Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Misses Wife Teejay & His Daughters; Hina Turns Messenger for Them

It has not even been a week since Bigg Boss season 12 started and the drama has already started brewing. In Tuesday's episode cricketer Sreesanth threatened to leave the show after his fellow contestants blamed him after he refused to do a task. While, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's unusual pairing has been hitting the headlines ever since they admitted to dating each other on the show.However, amid all drama, there are a few contestants who are missing their closed ones, and popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra is one of them. Karanvir was earlier reluctant to participate on the show as he had said that he couldn't live without his twin daughters and wife, Teejay Sidhu.During these tough times, former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan turned messenger for the couple. Recently Hina graced the show as a moderator and conducted a BB Press Conference Task. During her stay inside the house, she spoke to Karanvir and other contestants.Meanwhile, soon after Karanvir made an entry on the show, Teejay shared a picture of him on her Instagram writing, “Congrats, #sweety, on being the first contestant to enter #BigBoss tonight! Loved your entry, loved the act. :) I know entering #BigBoss was a hard decision to make, but I'm very proud of you. I know you're doing it for the right reasons and I am with you one hundred percent. You did say you'd #love it if I worked so you could be a stay-at-home Dad! ;) Sorry, this time YOU had to be the one to go! ;) Next project, you stay with the #babies and I'll work! #Loves you!”On this post, Hina Khan commented, “And I just met him.. he asked me to tell u that he loves you and kids a lot and he’s missing u all a lot.”Elated to hear this, Teejay replied, “Aww Hina!! Thank you SO SO much, means a lot!! Hugs to you sweetheart!!”Earlier, when Indian Express contacted Karanvir and Teejay to confirm their participation, the former said that though the makers of the show did approach them, they chose to refuse it because they have two little kids to take care of.“We were approached for the show. And to be true, we have been approached before too. I follow the show very closely but I am very much attached to my babies. I cannot leave them,” Karanvir added.