GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir & Sreesanth's ‘Homophobic’ Behaviour Shocks Vikas Gupta, Teejay Sidhu

Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu has lashed out at the housemates for being “small-minded” and “nasty”.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir & Sreesanth's ‘Homophobic’ Behaviour Shocks Vikas Gupta, Teejay Sidhu
Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu has lashed out at the housemates for being “small-minded” and “nasty”.
Loading...
Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 saw the entry of two more celebrity contestants on the show—TV actor Rohit Suchanti and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade. While some housemates were excited to see the two wild card entries, others seemed a bit unhappy.

In what was probably the most shocking turn of events, Karanvir Bohra was heard telling Srishty Rode and Shivashish Mishra that Rohit “swings both ways.”

Later, Sreesanth was seen making fun of Rohit for wearing “purple” shorts. He said, "Let me ask him once why he is wearing purple. I just want to ask if purple is the new black."

He also imitated Rohit’s walk in front of fellow housemates and thought it was funny. Dipika Kakar, who was also present at the time, was seen enjoying the conversation.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta, who also happens to be a good friend of Rohit, has slammed Sreesanth, Dipika and Karanvir over their “homophobic” behaviour.

Vikas took to Twitter to express his disgust over the matter and shared a lengthy post. “Some of my favourite housemates including my friend Dipika laughed while Sreesanth was making homophobic jokes instead of correcting him,” he wrote.

He continued, “Personally and I feel ashamed today that none of you had the guts to shut Sreesanth up and their fans who are level headed and educated enough to realise that it’s not about Rohit Suchanti who is straight but the portrayal of the LGBT community as something to be made fun of or laughed at is really disgusting.” (sic)




Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu has also lashed out at the housemates for being “small-minded” and “nasty”. She did not even spare her husband and said, "Everyone in #BiggBoss is a known face now - is this how role models behave?”​









Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...