Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir & Sreesanth's ‘Homophobic’ Behaviour Shocks Vikas Gupta, Teejay Sidhu
Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu has lashed out at the housemates for being “small-minded” and “nasty”.
In what was probably the most shocking turn of events, Karanvir Bohra was heard telling Srishty Rode and Shivashish Mishra that Rohit “swings both ways.”
Later, Sreesanth was seen making fun of Rohit for wearing “purple” shorts. He said, "Let me ask him once why he is wearing purple. I just want to ask if purple is the new black."
He also imitated Rohit’s walk in front of fellow housemates and thought it was funny. Dipika Kakar, who was also present at the time, was seen enjoying the conversation.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta, who also happens to be a good friend of Rohit, has slammed Sreesanth, Dipika and Karanvir over their “homophobic” behaviour.
Vikas took to Twitter to express his disgust over the matter and shared a lengthy post. “Some of my favourite housemates including my friend Dipika laughed while Sreesanth was making homophobic jokes instead of correcting him,” he wrote.
He continued, “Personally and I feel ashamed today that none of you had the guts to shut Sreesanth up and their fans who are level headed and educated enough to realise that it’s not about Rohit Suchanti who is straight but the portrayal of the LGBT community as something to be made fun of or laughed at is really disgusting.” (sic)
I am extremely upset after what I saw today on #BigBoss12 on @ColorsTV . So I wrote this ‘The Color Purple’ . Hoping it reaches the right people who read and share it ahead . It’s important that we don’t let people think it’s okay to do this #TheColourPurple #BeKind pic.twitter.com/ohE6m8vgQy— Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) October 22, 2018
Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu has also lashed out at the housemates for being “small-minded” and “nasty”. She did not even spare her husband and said, "Everyone in #BiggBoss is a known face now - is this how role models behave?”
Disappointed with the #BiggBoss housemates aftr yesterday's episode. How small-minded & nasty to make fun of someone's sexuality, whether it's thru words, gestures, mimickry, or just standing at the sidelines laughing. And that, too, with no proof of someone being gay. @ColorsTV— Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) October 23, 2018
Everyone in #BiggBoss is a known face now - is this how role models behave? They shd keep in mind #RohitSuchanti also has a family who watches #BB12. NOT cool @sreesanth36 #JasleenMatharu #ShivashishMishra @kvbohra @ms_dipika #SurbhiRana & everyone else who thought it was funny.— Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) October 23, 2018
