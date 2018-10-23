Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir & Sreesanth's ‘Homophobic’ Behaviour Shocks Vikas Gupta, Teejay Sidhu

I am extremely upset after what I saw today on #BigBoss12 on @ColorsTV . So I wrote this ‘The Color Purple’ . Hoping it reaches the right people who read and share it ahead . It’s important that we don’t let people think it’s okay to do this #TheColourPurple #BeKind pic.twitter.com/ohE6m8vgQy — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) October 22, 2018

Disappointed with the #BiggBoss housemates aftr yesterday's episode. How small-minded & nasty to make fun of someone's sexuality, whether it's thru words, gestures, mimickry, or just standing at the sidelines laughing. And that, too, with no proof of someone being gay. @ColorsTV — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) October 23, 2018

Everyone in #BiggBoss is a known face now - is this how role models behave? They shd keep in mind #RohitSuchanti also has a family who watches #BB12. NOT cool @sreesanth36 #JasleenMatharu #ShivashishMishra @kvbohra @ms_dipika #SurbhiRana & everyone else who thought it was funny. — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) October 23, 2018