Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Takes Urvashi Vani Hostage
Romil and Surbhi are trying their best to add fuel to the fire with their sarcastic comments on Anup-Jasleen’s differences.
Bigg Boss 12 is slowly achieving momentum.
Third week in the Bigg Boss 12 house hasn’t been easy for the housemates. The competition is getting intense and the contestants are seating it out to remain ahead in the game.
The singles have been given the task to enact kidnappers for the task. They are supposed to abduct one of the members from the ‘jodis’ and ask the other to fulfil their demands.
Dipika has been chosen as the first kidnapper and she chooses to negotiate a deal with Jasleen while Anup has been held hostage. Dipika wants Jasleen to cut her hair shoulder length, destroy all her clothes as well as every piece of make-up she owns. Jasleen is distraught with such demands and decided to not commit to the task. This strains her relationship with Anup.
Later in the day, Deepak gets challenged by Karanvir, Sreesanth’s hostage is Saba, and Srishty captures Sorabh.
Extreme competition amongst the contestants triggers unrealistic demands from the ‘jodis’ so that they surrender to the singles and get themselves nominated for evictions. When Karanvir took Urvashi hostage, he asks Deepak to shave off all the hair on his body and head, except his eyebrows. Srishty demands that Shivashish destroys all his clothes, perfumes and also shaves his head.
Romil and Surbhi are trying their best to add fuel to the fire with their sarcastic comments on Anup-Jasleen’s differences.
With one of the ‘jodis’ already making it to the nominations list for the week, it will be interesting to see how the other ‘jodis’ perform in the task. Will the Jodi’s give a tough fight and fulfil all the demands of the singles or will they rather risk nominations?
