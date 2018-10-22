English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Meet New Wild Card Contestants Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dadhe
Will new wild card entrants Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dadhe add the much-required spice in the otherwise dull season?
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
It's been 5 weeks but still, Bigg Boss 12 hasn't managed to build a strong audience base, compared to its last seasons. The show gained momentum after the wild card entry of ex-roadies Surbhi Rana. At once she lit up the house with her upfront attitude and loud comments. From day one she got into ugly scuffles at multiple occasions with housemates and managed to gain audience attention.
Apparently, Bigg Boss is trying to gain more audience by introducing two new wild card contestants this week. These constants are TV actor Rohit Suchanti and Bigg Boss 12 Marathi Season 1 winner Megha Dadhe.
Rohit Suchanti gained limelight for his show Pehredaar Piya Ki. The show was backlashed for its unique storyline between an 18-year-old princess and 9-year-old prince as married. Later, the show was reconstructed as Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. Apart from them, he has been a part of popular daily soaps like Warrior High and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya among others. Rohit has also worked in Sasural Simar Ka where Dipika Kakkar was the lead actress.
On the other hand, Megha Dadhe enjoys a huge fan base after winning the Marathi version of Bigg Boss. She expected to be one of the strong constestants in the season. In her recent interview she revealed that she thinks it's going to be difficult for her to win Bigg Boss 12. Times Now quoted Megha as saying, "As someone who has lived in that house, no strategies work over there. At the end of the day, Bigg Boss plays the game. What you can do is choose when to react and when not to react. The show puts you in different situations and makes you analyse and discover yourself."
Will these wild card entrants add the much-required spice in the otherwise dull season? We'll find out in the coming weeks on Bigg Boss 12.
Apparently, Bigg Boss is trying to gain more audience by introducing two new wild card contestants this week. These constants are TV actor Rohit Suchanti and Bigg Boss 12 Marathi Season 1 winner Megha Dadhe.
Rohit Suchanti gained limelight for his show Pehredaar Piya Ki. The show was backlashed for its unique storyline between an 18-year-old princess and 9-year-old prince as married. Later, the show was reconstructed as Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. Apart from them, he has been a part of popular daily soaps like Warrior High and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya among others. Rohit has also worked in Sasural Simar Ka where Dipika Kakkar was the lead actress.
On the other hand, Megha Dadhe enjoys a huge fan base after winning the Marathi version of Bigg Boss. She expected to be one of the strong constestants in the season. In her recent interview she revealed that she thinks it's going to be difficult for her to win Bigg Boss 12. Times Now quoted Megha as saying, "As someone who has lived in that house, no strategies work over there. At the end of the day, Bigg Boss plays the game. What you can do is choose when to react and when not to react. The show puts you in different situations and makes you analyse and discover yourself."
Will these wild card entrants add the much-required spice in the otherwise dull season? We'll find out in the coming weeks on Bigg Boss 12.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chelsea Coach Marco Ianni Charged over Jose Mourinho Fracas
- Avengers 4: Are Iron Man and Thanos Cursed by the Mind Stone? See Details
- Photographer's Viral Picture of a Mystery Couple Has Led Thousands On a Search To Trace Them
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Emerges As Big Favourite, Arjun's Namaste England Tanks
- Documentary Suggests 26 Spot Fixes in Matches Across 2011-12 Involving England, Australia & Pakistan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...