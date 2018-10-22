GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bigg Boss 12: Meet New Wild Card Contestants Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dadhe

Will new wild card entrants Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dadhe add the much-required spice in the otherwise dull season?

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 10:33 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
It's been 5 weeks but still, Bigg Boss 12 hasn't managed to build a strong audience base, compared to its last seasons. The show gained momentum after the wild card entry of ex-roadies Surbhi Rana. At once she lit up the house with her upfront attitude and loud comments. From day one she got into ugly scuffles at multiple occasions with housemates and managed to gain audience attention.

Apparently, Bigg Boss is trying to gain more audience by introducing two new wild card contestants this week. These constants are TV actor Rohit Suchanti and Bigg Boss 12 Marathi Season 1 winner Megha Dadhe.

Rohit Suchanti gained limelight for his show Pehredaar Piya Ki. The show was backlashed for its unique storyline between an 18-year-old princess and 9-year-old prince as married. Later, the show was reconstructed as Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. Apart from them, he has been a part of popular daily soaps like Warrior High and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya among others. Rohit has also worked in Sasural Simar Ka where Dipika Kakkar was the lead actress.

On the other hand, Megha Dadhe enjoys a huge fan base after winning the Marathi version of Bigg Boss. She expected to be one of the strong constestants in the season. In her recent interview she revealed that she thinks it's going to be difficult for her to win Bigg Boss 12. Times Now quoted Megha as saying, "As someone who has lived in that house, no strategies work over there. At the end of the day, Bigg Boss plays the game. What you can do is choose when to react and when not to react. The show puts you in different situations and makes you analyse and discover yourself."

Will these wild card entrants add the much-required spice in the otherwise dull season? We'll find out in the coming weeks on Bigg Boss 12.

