Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade Spits and Hurls a Shoe on Deepak Thakur

In a bizarre incident in Bigg Boss 12, Megha Dhade spits on fellow contestant Deepak Thakur during a task. In a video clip doing rounds on internet, Megha can also be seen hurling a shoe towards Deepak.All this happened during a task in which contestants were supposed to interview each other. Deepak took it upon himself to interview Megha, but it went the wrong way. Megha got agitated and spit on Deepak.In the same task titled Breaking News, Surbhi Rana asked Sreesanth about the infamous slapgate of 2008 when during an IPL match cricketer Harbhajan Singh slapped him. Sreesanth, much to everybody’s surprise, handled the question pretty well and said, “I had crossed the line. Bhajji didn’t like it as he got defeated at his home ground. It was a volcanic eruption. I was angry in the beginning but then I cried because I felt helpless.”This year’s Bigg Boss is battling low TRPs, so Megha spitting on Deepak might actually be a good news for the producers. The show has so far failed to garner much attention even among its most ardent fans.Last week, the host Salman Khan threw a contestant Shivashish Mishra in a sudden move but even that didn’t bring more eyeballs to the show.Bigg Boss 12 airs at 9PM on Colors TV.