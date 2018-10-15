English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse is the First Celebrity to Get Evicted from the House
Bigg Boss 12 has seen the first celebrity eviction of the season. Nehha Pendse, the lead of the show May I Come In Madam, has been evicted from the house on the basis of public voting.
Bigg Boss’ weekend edition called Weekend Ka Vaar also saw Salman Khan grilling the contestants for their work ethics and behavior over the week. The team of reality show Dance Deewane also joined the Bigg Boss contestants for an evening filled with laughter and happiness.
The Dance Deewane crew included Aalok Shaw, Advik Mongia, Kishen Bilagali, Sonali Nirantar, Dinanath Singh, Vedprakash Allah and Divyansh Dwivedi.
Divyansh played a game with Deepak Thakur where he had to translate Hindi proverbs to English. During the fun activity, Deepak called out Karanvir Bohra and Shivashish Mishra for not being what they projected initially.
Later, housemates also dedicated songs for each other. Deepak dedicated 'Sajan re jhooth mat bolo' for Sourabh and Dipika Kakkar targeted Romil Chaudhary with 'Jahan teri yeh nazar hai' song.
For 'Sultani Akhada', Salman asked Surbhi and Dipika to come forward and take on each other.
After all the festive celebration, dance, comedy and 'Sultani Akhada', host Salman Khan announced that TV actress Nehha Pendse will have to leave the BB house. The announcement shocked the housemates as she was considered to be one of the strongest contestants on the show.
Nehha, Karanvir and Sreesanth were nominated by Bigg Boss after the three of them took the ‘kaalkothari’ punishment carelessly. Sreesanth was asked to leave the house as part of the mid-week eviction. He joined Anup Jalota in the secret room later.
In today's episode, we will see, Anup Jalota and Sreesanth making a comeback to the main house.
In today's episode, we will see, Anup Jalota and Sreesanth making a comeback to the main house.
