Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to Re-enter the House as a New Wild Card Entrant
It'll be interesting to watch how the dynamics of the game will change with the wild card entry of Nehha on the show.
Image Courtesy: Neha.Pendse/ Instagram
Bigg Boss recently surprised all the contestants by sending two new wild card entries in the house-- TV actor Rohit Suchanti and the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi, Megha Dhade. And if a report in LastestLY is anything to go by, Bigg Boss is thinking about bringing another contestant back on the show as a new wild card entrant. Yes, you heard that right. As per the report, we might soon see Nehha Pendse back inside the BB12 house.
The makers of the show have reportedly approached Nehha to come back on the show after a campaign for the same was started by the actress' fans on social media.
"Neha will enter the Bigg Boss house again thanks to the strong popularity that she has right now. This may look like a wildcard entry but the makers want to get her back thanks to public demand. She has received a call from the programming team to come on the show again," a source told the portal.
Nehha's eviction had shocked the housemates as she was considered to be one of the strongest contestants on the show. She was close to Dipika Kakar during her stay inside the Bigg Boss house. It'll be interesting to watch how the dynamics of the game will change with the wild card entry of Nehha.
