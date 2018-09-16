GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bigg Boss 12 OutHouse: Here’s How You Can Choose Contestants For Salman Khan's show

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2018, 1:43 PM IST
Image Courtesy: A screen grab from Voot
In just a few hours, Bigg Boss 12 will make it to your TV sets introducing all the new contestants. Before that, the makers of the controversial reality show have decided to let the audience take the game into their hands. Starting today, viewers can vote for their favourites and choose who they want to see in the house.

Indian Express quoted a source as saying, "There would be a couple of pairs who will be put in the outhouse of the 'Bigg Boss 12' house. These contestants would have to perform some tasks every hour, on the basis of which viewers can vote for them. The ones who will get maximum votes will be welcomed by host Salman Khan into the house.”

Bigg Boss OutHouse Taala Khol is a segment on VOOT that will give interesting pieces of the activities inside the Outhouse on an hourly basis.



Four contestants have been put into an 'OutHouse' 24 hours before the premiere. These four contestants are -- Mital Joshi, Roshmi Banik, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma.

Mitali is a make-up artist hailing from Kolkata, while Kriti Verma is a GST officer. Surbhi is a dentist from Himachal Pradesh and Roshmi has an event management company.

They are expected to perform tasks. Based on their performance, fans will vote and choose who they want to see in the in the main BB house.
