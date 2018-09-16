English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 OutHouse: Here’s How You Can Choose Contestants For Salman Khan's show
In just a few hours, Bigg Boss 12 will make it to the TV sets, introducing all the new contestants. But before that, the makers of the controversial reality show decided, to let the audience take game into their hands.
Image Courtesy: A screen grab from Voot
Loading...
In just a few hours, Bigg Boss 12 will make it to your TV sets introducing all the new contestants. Before that, the makers of the controversial reality show have decided to let the audience take the game into their hands. Starting today, viewers can vote for their favourites and choose who they want to see in the house.
Indian Express quoted a source as saying, "There would be a couple of pairs who will be put in the outhouse of the 'Bigg Boss 12' house. These contestants would have to perform some tasks every hour, on the basis of which viewers can vote for them. The ones who will get maximum votes will be welcomed by host Salman Khan into the house.”
Bigg Boss OutHouse Taala Khol is a segment on VOOT that will give interesting pieces of the activities inside the Outhouse on an hourly basis.
Four contestants have been put into an 'OutHouse' 24 hours before the premiere. These four contestants are -- Mital Joshi, Roshmi Banik, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma.
Mitali is a make-up artist hailing from Kolkata, while Kriti Verma is a GST officer. Surbhi is a dentist from Himachal Pradesh and Roshmi has an event management company.
They are expected to perform tasks. Based on their performance, fans will vote and choose who they want to see in the in the main BB house.
Indian Express quoted a source as saying, "There would be a couple of pairs who will be put in the outhouse of the 'Bigg Boss 12' house. These contestants would have to perform some tasks every hour, on the basis of which viewers can vote for them. The ones who will get maximum votes will be welcomed by host Salman Khan into the house.”
Bigg Boss OutHouse Taala Khol is a segment on VOOT that will give interesting pieces of the activities inside the Outhouse on an hourly basis.
Four contestants have been put into an 'OutHouse' 24 hours before the premiere. These four contestants are -- Mital Joshi, Roshmi Banik, Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma.
Mitali is a make-up artist hailing from Kolkata, while Kriti Verma is a GST officer. Surbhi is a dentist from Himachal Pradesh and Roshmi has an event management company.
They are expected to perform tasks. Based on their performance, fans will vote and choose who they want to see in the in the main BB house.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pune Farmer Buys Jaguar XJ Worth Rs 1.1 Crore, Celebrates with Rare Gold Leafed Sweets [Video]
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Look Joyful in the New Pic from Brahmastra Sets
- Lionel Messi Believes He Needs to be More Effective from the Penalty Spot
- Box Office: Manmarziyaan Picks Up Pace, Stree Hits Century
- Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...