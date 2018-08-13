GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Salman Khan Takes On a Professor Avatar to Educate Some Unusual Students

The all new promo of 'Big Boss 12' is out, Watch Salman Khan as cool professor attending to his odd students.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
Image: Colors
Salman Khan is one of the few actors who is loved on big and small screen alike, and it seems like people just can't get enough of him. He has just wrapped up Dus Ka Dum and is all set to host the twelfth season of Bigg Boss. The show has been in development for quite some time now. With new concepts and new controversies every season, the makers have kept audiences hooked on to Bigg Boss.

CEO of Colors channel Raj Nayak shared the first promo of the show on his Instagram saying, "The wait has come to an end! @BeingSalmanKhan is coming back soon on @BiggBoss season 12 only on @colorstv!".




In the promo we can see Salman in a Classroom taking roll call and his students include twin sisters, a mother and daughter-in-law duo, an electrician, a rapper and few others. The theme of new season was announced in April, with the news that this time around, contestants will participate in pairs.

The pairs participating in the show need not be couples or romantically involved but also can be friends, relatives, or colleagues.

According to The Indian Express, couples like Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Siddharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar and mother-son duo Vibha and Puru Chibber have been approached for Bigg Boss 12.

Salman has hosted 9 out of 12 seasons of Bigg Boss. Before him the reality show has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, but the Dabangg star's popularity is apparently unmatchable.

