Bigg Boss 12: Rohit Suchanti Crosses All Limits to Win Task
Was Rohit Suchanti right in being rude during the task? Is win the only thing which matters in Bigg Boss?
Rohit Suchanti enters Bigg Boss.
Being stubborn can be a bad thing sometimes as you might lose your patience and in the bargain forget what is right or wrong. Stubbornness, ignorance and determination are demarcated by a very fine line, especially in the Bigg Boss house. On Wednesday, Rohit Suchanti’s stubbornness crossed all limits just because he wanted to win the task for the Red Team.
The first round of the luxury budget task came to an end but Megha - Jasleen and Rohit - Deepak’s argument continued. The Red team (Somi, Surbhi, Romil and karanvir) were enjoying this quarrel from outside the snake.
The second round began and both the teams took over the lever. They tried various tricks and tactics to win against each other. But Rohit and Deepak’s strength and derogatory comments overpowered Jasleen and Megha's. A game turned into a battlefield and they were not paying attention to even Srishty’s instructions as ‘sanchalak.’ This resulted in damaging the lever, which upset Bigg Boss. Deepak and Rohit win the round and Sreesanth came into the snake from the Blue Team.
But will Sreesanth be able to keep his calm and help Blue team win the game or just like other tasks he will quit this one too?
