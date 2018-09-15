Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan is Sweating Hard As He Prepares for the New Season, See Pic

One can't imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan. The actor began hosting the long-running reality show in 2010 and has been hosting it ever since. Now when Bigg Boss 12 is just a day away, the actor decided to tease his fans with a new picture.On Friday, Salman took to Instagram to post a picture of himself showing off his chiselled body. Over 19,000 comments in less than 24 hours on the post clearly indicates the level of interest in the show.Captioning the picture he wrote, "This is how I am preparing for Bigg Boss season 12 #BB12".Going by the picture, it looks like the Bharat actor was snapped just after an intense workout session.Earlier, Salman got the fans talking at the press launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa. Salman entered the venue on a Yacht in a white vest and a pair of Jeans.Joining Salman were Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbacchiya who he introduced as the first celebrity couple to enter the show. This year, the theme for the 12th season of Bigg Boss is 'vichitra jodi' (unique pair).As per the theme, these pairs in the show need not be couples or romantically involved, but also can be friends, relatives or colleagues.The reality show will premiere on September 16.