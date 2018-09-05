English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan Says Shah Rukh was Original Choice For Show's Host
The superstars recently appeared on Dus Ka Dum, a show hosted by Salman. They had also starred in hit movies like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
"I have come on the show only because of Salman Khan and I will go wherever he tells me to go," said Shah Rukh Khan at the finale. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan, who began hosting the Indian version of popular international TV franchise, Bigg Boss, in its fourth season as a host, says the show was first offered to his friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan.
"The one who was considered to sign 'Bigg Boss' was Shah Rukh Khan. I didn't know about this. Shah Rukh was the original choice for 'Bigg Boss'," Salman said at the press conference of Bigg Boss 12 at Villa Marina in Goa on Tuesday.
"Earlier he had shoulder injury and he was shooting somewhere in Prague so, he couldn't make it... and he couldn't do the show. That's how I got 'Bigg Boss'," he added. The superstars recently appeared on Dus Ka Dum, a show hosted by Salman. They had also starred in hit movies like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
"We will work together if we get a good script. He was generous to appear in 'Tubelight'. You will also see me in 'Zero'," said Salman.
Earlier Shah Rukh had said, "The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman's place where Salimji (Salman's father) supported me a lot. It is because of them that I have become 'Shah Rukh Khan'."
(With IANS inputs)
