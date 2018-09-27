English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan's Fee Bigger than Thugs Of Hindostan Budget? Deets Inside
Salman's pay is no less than (and perhaps even more than) the entire amount spent on a big budget Bollywood film like Thugs of Hindostan?
Image: Screengrabs from Bigg Boss
One can't imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan. The actor began hosting the long-running reality show in October 2010, and has been hosting it since.
Over the years, the controversial show has garnered a large audience base and Salman Khan's presence is one of the major reasons. Business Today reported that Salman Khan charged around Rs 2.5 crore per episode from seasons 4 to 6 and the actor doubled it to Rs 5 crore in Season 7. The fee grew to Rs 7-8 crores in Season 9 and with the latest, Bigg Boss 12, the actor reportedly charges a sum of Rs. 12 crore- Rs 14 crore per episode.
Khan appears twice in a week with Weekend Ka Vaar, and with his reported fee, by the end of the season, he will have earned a whopping sum of Rs 300-350 crore. Though there is no official confirmation of the fee, if we go by these calculations, Salman's pay is no less than (and perhaps even more than) the entire amount spent on a big budget Bollywood film like Thugs of Hindostan, which has an estimated budget of Rs 210 crores (as stated in Wikipedia).
On the other hand, a report in DNA claimed that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, charged a much smaller amount for his game show Dus Ka Dum, when compared to Bigg Boss. The report quoted a source as saying, "The superstar is apparently getting a staggering Rs 78 crore for hosting 26 episodes, which amounts to Rs 3 crore per episode."
Earlier this year, Salman Khan was placed ninth on the Forbes Highest Paid Actors 2018, with $ 38.5 million in earnings between June 2017 to June 2018. Hits like Tiger Zinda Hai and endorsements from brands like Suzuki motorcycles and Chloromint were credited for his massive paychecks.
On the professional front, apart from Bigg Boss 12, Salman is busy shooting for Bharat, with Katrina Kaif.
