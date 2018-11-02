Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde Calls Vikas Gupta Fake, Says Makers Always Portray Her as Villain

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde were the two most talked about celebs in Bigg Boss 11. Fans loved their banter and bonding. Recently, the two entered Bigg Boss house as special guests for Diwali celebration in the ongoing season 12.In Tuesday's episode, in one of the incidents, when Shilpa and Vikas were sitting in the garden area they get into an argument. Soon after the episode, a Twitter war began between the fans of the two celebrities. While Vikas' fans lashed out at Shilpa calling her tantrum queen and a publicity monger, the actress' fans called out Vikas for spreading negativity.On Thursday night, in response to the same, Shilpa took to Twitter and posted a video of herself. In the video, the actress asserts that the makers of Bigg Boss always project her in a negative light and show Vikas on the positive front. She mentioned the incident when she called him a 'naukar'. Calling him fake, she said it was an editing trick and the makers didn't show Vikas persuading her to carry the bags.Meanwhile, in the latest episode, previous Bigg Boss contestants Sana Khan and Sapna Chowdhury entered the Bigg Boss for captaincy task, 'BB Mela'. For the task, Jasleen and Sreesanth were given 1,50,0o0 points each which could be used to buy things from the mela to lure the contestants to support them.First up, was ex BIgg Boss contestant and glamourous actor Sana Khan who was selling beautiful designer clothes. Everyone ran to Jasleen for points and Jasleen obliged to their request. Everyone was happy with Jasleen’s gesture as they got to buy new clothes before Diwali. Next up was another ex-contestant and popular dancer Sapna Chowdhury. The contestants had to buy tickets from Sreesanth, to watch this electrifying dance performance. Sreesanth too fulfilled everyone’s request.After, buying amazing clothes and watching a stunning performance, it was time for the contestants to have some lip smacking food. And, this wish was fulfiled as the renowned chef, Zorawar Kalra came in with a delicious menu to be served to the contestants.At the end of the task, Sreesanth was announced as the new captain of the week.