Bigg Boss 12: Shoaib Ibrahim Slams Trolls for Calling His Wife Dipika Kakar Fake
Twitterati slammed Dipika for her "double standards" and called her tears "fake".
Image via Instagram/Dipika Kakar.
In Wednesday's episode, while contestants continued to assess the level of love and true friendship among them, Bigg Boss played a major card against them by announcing a mid-week eviction.
The nominated contestants, Sreesanth, Karanvir and Nehha were called in the activity area while the other contestants were asked to gather in the living room. The nominated contestants had to stand in the coffins while the housemates had to take one name who they thought was not eligible to stay in the Bigg Boss house.
While Sreesanth looked surprised by Dipika's decision, Twitterati too slammed her for her "double standards" and called her tears "fake".
Defending Dipika, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim wrote a lengthy post on Instagram.
He wrote, "Everybody knows that staying away from the family is a tough thing and that too without any communication, and people do understand this thing. Its difficult, not just for dipi but for anyone who has ever been or will be in such a circumstance that they have to stay away from their family without any communication(not even a single text). They are bound to get emotional and its a vey strong trait. But however when it comes to dipi few are saying she is faking it and crying for no reason...why?? Just because she is an actor. So if a person cares for someone, helps someone, is being good to someone and also playing the game with dignity without hurting anyones sentiments and emotions, not abusing anyone ..people say, that the person is acting or its just that she is an actor so she must be acting.....Do actors don’t have emotions?"
He further wrote, "Is it wrong for an actor to care for someone.? Is it wrong for an actor to help someone?? Is it wrong for an actor to cry? Is it wrong for an actor to miss her family? One can’t control what others say or thinks ...but the people who genuinely know her..know how an emotional person she is ..like her family, friends and fans. And yes being emotional will definetly make her more strong in the house and also as an individual. just want to say @ms.dipika cry if u want to it will make you stronger and always remember, Me, ur family, friends and fans from all over the world love you for what you are and will always love u the same way.. you are making us proud each and everyday." (sic)
Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors TV at 9PM.
