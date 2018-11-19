Bigg Boss 12: Shrishty & Romil Compare Shoaib with Sreesanth, Dipika Gets Angry

Dipika Kakar, known for her calm and composed nature lost her cool when insensitive comments were made about her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. In Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan entered the Bigg Boss house. Romil Chaudhary and Shrishty Rode were asked to host a fun chat show named, 'Romil Ki Chatpati Batein.During the fun task, while talking about Dipika, the two contestants compared the latter's husband Shoaib Ibrahim to Sreesanth who she considers as her brother in the show.Miffed over the comparison, she got into a heated argument with Romil and Shrishty. Soon after the episode, social media was divided into two groups. One which claimed that Dipika overreacted at the situation, and the other that justified her aggression.Backing his wife, Shoaib Ibrahim, took to Twitter to share an open letter supporting her wife. In his letter titled, "#IamWith Dipika," he questions how can anybody compare a woman's relationship with her brother and husband. Calling the comment derogatory he went on to say that Dipika has earned her fame with hard work and she doesn't need limelight by playing it dirty. Addressing the criticism she faces, he said that people cannot accept the fact that somebody can be as genuine and caring as her.He also asked the makers to warn the contestants on making personal remarks about other housemates. Concluding his letter he called Dipika one in a million and placed a heart emoji.Read the entire post here:Meanwhile, during this Weekend Ka Vaar, Shivashish Mishra had to face the wrath of Salman Khan for disobeying the rules and he was immediately evicted by the host.