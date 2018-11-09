Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan and Megha Dadhe Get Aggressive in the Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss is known for fights and aggression among the contestants. With captaincy and immunity at stake, a tough fight is about to take precedence in the Bigg Boss house as four strong contenders gear up to fight for the most important title within the house- captaincy.Post the Diwali fervour, it was time for them to act straight and fight for the captaincy of the week. The winners of the luxury budget task, Karanvir, Romil, Somi and Megha were given the challenge to fight it out and be new captain in the house.In the garden area, four zones were created within a square where red, yellow and blue were marked as the borders. The top four, during each round, had to walk around each defined zone with a bowl in their hands, filled with coloured water. They had to strategically drop the levels of water in the opposition’s bowl. The buzzer would ring after each round, and the one with the least amount of water was eliminated. Dipika was the moderator of the task.The determination to win and to fight in true competitive spirit took over the contestants, and they all geared up to take the battle head-on. Megha aggressively broke Somi’s bowl and therefore in frustrations Somi’s aggressive reaction halted the game for a while. The round created chaos within the contenders and Dipika was put in a dilemma and couldn’t declare who she had to eliminate. After a lot of discussions, she finally came to a conclusion and had Somi step out from the task.In the second round too, a frantic fight between, Megha, Karanvir and Romil took place and the entire house had their valuable comments ready to be given.With fights and chaos aggravating between the contestant, who will become the captain this week?