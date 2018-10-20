GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bigg Boss 12: Sourabh Patel to Get Evicted This Week? Find Out

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
After Nehha Pendse, Sourabh Patel is the next contestant to get evicted of the Bigg Boss House as he has received the least number of votes, reports BollywoodLife. Sourabh was nominated alongside Saba Khan, Urvashi, Karanvir Bohra, Jasleen Matharu and Srishty Rode.

Sourabh, who is a farmer, entered the house as a commoner contest. He was brought in a pair on the show with his friend Shivashish Mishra.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss Tuesday made a shocking announcement of breaking up the pairs. While this made some of the contestants happy, some of them are left confused and heartbroken.

Soon, nomination procedures took precedent and pairs were called in the activity room where each Jodi had to take a tough call together by nominated either one of them for evictions.

The jodi of Sourabh and Shivashish Mishra also got separated with Shivashish nominating himself for the weekend evictions. However, the captains Surbhi and Romil did not agree with their decision and nominated Sourabh, instead.

Meanwhile, this Weekend ka Vaar will see a few family members of the contestants on the show. Dipika Kakar's husband and Srishty Rode's boyfriend Manish Naggdev will reportedly visit the show as panelists.
